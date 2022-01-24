Barclays’ (BARC) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Barclays (LON:BARC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 245 ($3.34) price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 24.06% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 240 ($3.27) price objective on shares of Barclays in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 300 ($4.09) price objective on shares of Barclays in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 210 ($2.87) price objective on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Barclays to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 250 ($3.41) to GBX 240 ($3.27) in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 258.25 ($3.52).

Get Barclays alerts:

LON:BARC opened at GBX 197.48 ($2.69) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 192.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 187.12. The firm has a market cap of £33.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31. Barclays has a one year low of GBX 130.18 ($1.78) and a one year high of GBX 219.60 ($3.00).

In other Barclays news, insider Tushar Morzaria sold 61,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 183 ($2.50), for a total value of £112,050.90 ($152,887.02).

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.