Barclays PLC Buys 103,959 Shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 345,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,959 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Chimera Investment were worth $5,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 326.3% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 89,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after buying an additional 68,446 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 99.3% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 133,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after buying an additional 66,700 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment in the second quarter valued at about $2,842,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 5.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 287,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after buying an additional 15,384 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 10.2% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 153,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after buying an additional 14,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CIM opened at $13.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.52 and a 200-day moving average of $15.32. The company has a current ratio of 8.10, a quick ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. Chimera Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $16.85.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $149.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.11 million. Chimera Investment had a net margin of 82.01% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.05%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CIM. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Chimera Investment from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chimera Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

About Chimera Investment

Chimera Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It is engaged in the business of investing in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, and other real estate-related assets The firm’s objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

