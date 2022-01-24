Barclays PLC Has $5.42 Million Holdings in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Barclays PLC lowered its position in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 13.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 63,238 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 9,553 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $5,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ALV. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 799 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Autoliv by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,301 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Autoliv by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 2,609 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A boosted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 4,333 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Autoliv by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,295 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. 38.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ALV opened at $98.74 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $101.93 and its 200 day moving average is $96.22. Autoliv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.83 and a 1 year high of $110.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.60). Autoliv had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Autoliv, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This is a positive change from Autoliv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.06%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ALV. Barclays upped their target price on Autoliv from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Autoliv from $97.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Autoliv from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Autoliv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.93.

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the Passive Safety and Electronics segment. The Passive Safety segment includes airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels, and restrain electronics. The Electronics segment comprises of restraint control systems, brake control systems and active safety.

