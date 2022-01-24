Barclays PLC Trims Stock Position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Barclays PLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,175 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $4,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PZA. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter.

PZA stock opened at $26.67 on Monday. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $26.50 and a one year high of $27.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.08.

