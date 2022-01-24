Barings LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Barings LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 18.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 268,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 42,473 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $18,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EWJ. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 37.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,987,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,012,245,000 after buying an additional 4,091,519 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 2,917.7% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 1,077,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,043 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,624,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,055,293,000 after purchasing an additional 934,167 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 731.9% in the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 837,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,537,000 after purchasing an additional 736,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 60.1% in the third quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 1,262,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,674,000 after purchasing an additional 473,999 shares in the last quarter.

EWJ opened at $64.53 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.60. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a twelve month low of $64.59 and a twelve month high of $74.12.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

