Barings LLC Cuts Stake in AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd. (NYSE:RERE)

Barings LLC lowered its position in shares of AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd. (NYSE:RERE) by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 683,787 shares during the period. Barings LLC owned about 0.47% of AiHuiShou International worth $11,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in AiHuiShou International in the second quarter valued at about $26,163,000. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. purchased a new position in AiHuiShou International in the second quarter valued at about $7,849,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in AiHuiShou International in the second quarter valued at about $7,476,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in AiHuiShou International in the second quarter valued at about $5,347,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new position in AiHuiShou International in the second quarter valued at about $5,235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RERE opened at $5.93 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.05. AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $5.12 and a fifty-two week high of $18.49.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised AiHuiShou International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

About AiHuiShou International

AiHuiShou International Co Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform under the ATRenew brand name in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, digital cameras, luxury goods, household products, and books through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

