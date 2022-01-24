Barings LLC Has $321.78 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Barings LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,096,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF comprises about 7.3% of Barings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Barings LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $321,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 138.6% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,491,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $464,730,000 after purchasing an additional 866,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,109,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $657,542,000 after purchasing an additional 682,522 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,739,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,165,592,000 after purchasing an additional 366,114 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 117.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,331,000 after purchasing an additional 261,719 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 15,500.1% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 126,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,434,000 after purchasing an additional 125,706 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $246.38 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $289.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $297.77. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $246.38 and a 52-week high of $339.91.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

