Barings LLC Has $33.64 Million Position in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

Barings LLC lowered its stake in shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) by 14.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 594,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,241 shares during the period. GDS makes up 0.8% of Barings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Barings LLC owned about 0.32% of GDS worth $33,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GDS. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of GDS by 84.2% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of GDS by 133.8% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in GDS in the second quarter valued at about $217,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in GDS in the third quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in GDS by 87.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares during the period. 53.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GDS stock opened at $41.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.80 and a beta of 0.95. GDS Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $38.46 and a 1-year high of $116.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.23.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($1.67). The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. GDS had a negative return on equity of 4.88% and a negative net margin of 16.63%. GDS’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

GDS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of GDS from $111.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of GDS from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of GDS from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GDS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.20.

GDS Profile

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

