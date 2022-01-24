Barings LLC Has $4.34 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Barings LLC lessened its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 8.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,623 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 34.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,424.00 to $3,530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,239.08.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,535.00 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,797.28 and a 1 year high of $3,019.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2,868.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,807.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $53.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $16.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

