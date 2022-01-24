Barings LLC Has $5.99 Million Stock Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Barings LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,426 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $5,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arden Trust Co lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 7,923 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 98,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,764,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,174 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $761,000. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP Jason P. Teter sold 1,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.52, for a total transaction of $280,112.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 2,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.37, for a total value of $588,762.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VMC. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.00.

Shares of VMC opened at $186.02 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.65. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $143.10 and a twelve month high of $213.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $200.82 and a 200-day moving average of $188.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 12.64%. Vulcan Materials’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

