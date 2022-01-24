Barings LLC Sells 27,561 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Barings LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 101,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,561 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $8,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 338.7% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 422,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,754,000 after buying an additional 325,892 shares during the period. Glovista Investments LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% in the third quarter. Glovista Investments LLC now owns 31,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 56.9% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 73,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,042,000 after purchasing an additional 26,599 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 53.4% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 319,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,360,000 after purchasing an additional 111,410 shares during the period. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.7% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 24,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $80.57 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.00. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $80.43 and a 12 month high of $83.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.282 dividend. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.

