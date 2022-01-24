Barrick Gold Co. Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.15 Per Share (TSE:ABX)

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Barrick Gold in a research report issued on Thursday, January 20th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $1.15 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.19. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported C$0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.50 billion.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ABX. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. lowered their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a C$25.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a C$33.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Barrick Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$31.92.

Shares of TSE ABX opened at C$24.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$23.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$24.52. Barrick Gold has a 12-month low of C$22.30 and a 12-month high of C$30.65. The firm has a market cap of C$43.27 billion and a PE ratio of 17.35.

In related news, Senior Officer Mark Francis Hill purchased 60,018 shares of Barrick Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$25.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,557,467.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 131,570 shares in the company, valued at C$3,414,241.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.111 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is currently 25.68%.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

