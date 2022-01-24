Bellwether Advisors LLC Invests $525,000 in Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY)

Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 29,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RUBY. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 280.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,440,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,568,000 after buying an additional 1,798,409 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 15.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,811,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,382,000 after purchasing an additional 238,921 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 2,944.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 185,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,535,000 after purchasing an additional 179,677 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 4.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,242,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,148,000 after purchasing an additional 143,801 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 4.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,361,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,634,000 after purchasing an additional 98,589 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUBY opened at $7.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 8.74 and a quick ratio of 8.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $656.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 2.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.64. Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $38.71.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.01. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.51) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Rubius Therapeutics from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rubius Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Rubius Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of red-cell therapeutic medicines for cancer, autoimmune diseases, hemophilia, and infectious and metabolic diseases. The company was founded by Avak Kahvejian, Jordi Mata-Fink, and Noubar Afeyan on April 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

