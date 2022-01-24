Bellwether Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 3,468.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,412 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,812 shares during the quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.3% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 157,614 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.8% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 58,170 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.7% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 64,150 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 30,711 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.4% during the third quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 15,123 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. 26.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $228,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carin Marcy Barth bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.60 per share, with a total value of $108,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EPD opened at $23.80 on Monday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $20.03 and a 12 month high of $25.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $51.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.37.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The business had revenue of $10.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.82%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 101.12%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EPD shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.71.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

