Bellwether Advisors LLC Sells 245 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Bellwether Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

ITA stock opened at $102.22 on Monday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $145.00 and a one year high of $206.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.25.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.