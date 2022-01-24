Bellwether Advisors LLC Sells 99 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Bellwether Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Financial llc raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 44,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 19.0% during the second quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 26,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 4,184 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 51.7% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 49,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,214,000 after purchasing an additional 16,908 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 9.7% during the third quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IJJ opened at $105.20 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.62. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a one year low of $87.09 and a one year high of $114.21.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

