Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Symrise (FRA:SY1) a €126.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €126.00 ($143.18) target price on Symrise (FRA:SY1) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a €141.00 ($160.23) target price on Symrise in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €130.00 ($147.73) price target on Symrise in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €106.00 ($120.45) price objective on shares of Symrise in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €138.00 ($156.82) target price on shares of Symrise in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €137.00 ($155.68) price target on shares of Symrise in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Symrise presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €122.90 ($139.66).

Shares of FRA SY1 opened at €113.30 ($128.75) on Thursday. Symrise has a one year low of €56.96 ($64.73) and a one year high of €73.48 ($83.50). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €126.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €122.16.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

