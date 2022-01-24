Berenberg Bank Increases Conduit (LON:CRE) Price Target to GBX 640

Conduit (LON:CRE) had its price objective hoisted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 620 ($8.46) to GBX 640 ($8.73) in a research note published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CRE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating and issued a GBX 510 ($6.96) price objective on shares of Conduit in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Shore Capital restated an under review rating on shares of Conduit in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated an add rating and issued a GBX 620 ($8.46) price target on shares of Conduit in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Get Conduit alerts:

LON CRE opened at GBX 452 ($6.17) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 431.75. The company has a market capitalization of £746.74 million and a P/E ratio of -55.12. Conduit has a 12 month low of GBX 397.50 ($5.42) and a 12 month high of GBX 568 ($7.75).

In other news, insider Ken Randall acquired 55,000 shares of Conduit stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 452 ($6.17) per share, with a total value of £248,600 ($339,200.44). Also, insider Elaine Whelan acquired 22,000 shares of Conduit stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 444 ($6.06) per share, with a total value of £97,680 ($133,278.76). Insiders acquired 83,500 shares of company stock valued at $37,449,500 over the last 90 days.

Conduit Company Profile

Conduit Holdings Limited focuses on underwriting various reinsurance products. It intends to underwrite reinsurance policies in property excess of loss, short and long tail specialty excess of loss, short tail quota share, casualty excess of loss, and casualty quota share classes. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Story: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Receive News & Ratings for Conduit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conduit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.