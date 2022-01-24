BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Has $26,000 Stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 160.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 39 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Align Technology by 78.3% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 41 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Align Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Align Technology by 32.7% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 65 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 84.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $462.78 on Monday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $462.32 and a 52 week high of $737.45. The firm has a market cap of $36.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $614.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $650.04.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.27. Align Technology had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.81 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $703.06, for a total transaction of $3,515,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John Morici sold 3,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.08, for a total transaction of $2,097,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

ALGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $750.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Align Technology to a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $717.69.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

