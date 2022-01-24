Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $3.21

Berkshire Grey Inc (NASDAQ:BGRY)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.21 and last traded at $3.26, with a volume of 4494 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.44.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BGRY shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Berkshire Grey from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Berkshire Grey in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.32, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $18.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.68 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Berkshire Grey Inc will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BGRY. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Berkshire Grey in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,329,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Berkshire Grey in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,637,000. Fundamentun LLC bought a new stake in Berkshire Grey in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,135,000. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new stake in Berkshire Grey in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,051,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Berkshire Grey in the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Berkshire Grey Company Profile (NASDAQ:BGRY)

Berkshire Grey Inc is a pure-play robotics company. It offers fully integrated, AI-based software and hardware solutions to automate warehouses and logistics fulfillment centers. Berkshire Grey Inc, formerly known as Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp, is based in WASHINGTON.

