Berry Street Capital Management LLP Boosts Stock Holdings in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY)

Berry Street Capital Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) by 27.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 175,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,500 shares during the quarter. Bally’s comprises about 1.3% of Berry Street Capital Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Berry Street Capital Management LLP’s holdings in Bally’s were worth $8,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Bally’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bally’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bally’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Bally’s by 181.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 67.2% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. 82.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BALY opened at $27.11 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.74. The company has a quick ratio of 8.24, a current ratio of 8.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Bally’s Co. has a 12-month low of $27.09 and a 12-month high of $75.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 2.31.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.81). Bally’s had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The business had revenue of $314.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 169.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Bally’s Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robeson Reeves bought 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.00 per share, for a total transaction of $258,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Terrence Downey acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.00 per share, with a total value of $45,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 12,250 shares of company stock valued at $550,260. 40.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BALY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Bally’s from $63.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bally’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Cowen raised shares of Bally’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Bally’s from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Bally’s from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.63.

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras Casino, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Casino KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport.

