Berry Street Capital Management LLP Makes New Investment in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Berry Street Capital Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,346,000. Mastercard comprises approximately 0.7% of Berry Street Capital Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MA. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter worth $1,498,387,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Mastercard by 100.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,210,345 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,491,346,000 after buying an additional 2,113,096 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 24.1% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,642,367 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,657,098,000 after buying an additional 1,484,878 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Mastercard by 173.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,689,128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $616,684,000 after buying an additional 1,071,700 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in Mastercard by 7.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,908,942 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,712,941,000 after buying an additional 881,104 shares during the period. 73.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In other Mastercard news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $3,947,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.48, for a total transaction of $31,345,613.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 647,628 shares of company stock worth $214,977,545. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mastercard stock opened at $355.08 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $350.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $355.41. The company has a market capitalization of $348.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $306.00 and a 1 year high of $401.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.18. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.50% and a return on equity of 116.88%. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.11%.

MA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $455.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $448.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $423.94.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.