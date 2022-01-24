BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $620.50.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,400 ($32.75) to GBX 2,300 ($31.38) in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of BHP opened at $64.97 on Monday. BHP Group has a twelve month low of $51.88 and a twelve month high of $82.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in BHP Group by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in BHP Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,585 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in BHP Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,919 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in BHP Group by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,753 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prio Wealth Limited Partnership raised its holdings in BHP Group by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 4,150 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 6.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

