BidiPass (BDP) Price Reaches $0.0003 on Exchanges

BidiPass (CURRENCY:BDP) traded 54.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. One BidiPass coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. BidiPass has a market capitalization of $129,633.84 and $19.00 worth of BidiPass was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BidiPass has traded down 11.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002913 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002909 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001009 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.26 or 0.00041496 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

BidiPass Profile

BidiPass (BDP) is a coin. It was first traded on April 26th, 2018. BidiPass’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 386,631,337 coins. BidiPass’ official message board is medium.com/@bidipass . The official website for BidiPass is bidipass.org . BidiPass’ official Twitter account is @bidipass and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidipass is a digital identity authentication platform applicable to any process of authentication, either onsite or online, for authenticate people and for tracking objects and uses the smartphone as personal security token. BDP is an ERC20 token used as a mean of payment within the BidiPass network. “

BidiPass Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BidiPass directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BidiPass should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BidiPass using one of the exchanges listed above.

