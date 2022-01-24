BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.82.

BCRX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ BCRX traded down $0.80 on Wednesday, reaching $12.98. The company had a trading volume of 151,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,902,222. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.07 and its 200-day moving average is $14.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.85 and a beta of 2.49. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $8.37 and a 52 week high of $18.48.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $40.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.27, for a total value of $61,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Yarlagadda S. Babu sold 30,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total value of $367,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 219,100 shares of company stock valued at $3,195,930 over the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 500.0% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 57.20% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company that discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The firm focuses on the treatment of rare diseases in which unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme in the biological pathway of the disease. Its programs include BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, BCX9250, an ALK-2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, and galidesivir, a potential treatment for marburg virus disease and yellow fever.

