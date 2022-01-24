BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Stock Holdings Lowered by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank reduced its holdings in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in BioLife Solutions were worth $2,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,232 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 61,012 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,442,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 184,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,812,000 after purchasing an additional 59,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 267,890 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,337,000 after purchasing an additional 41,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

Shares of BLFS opened at $28.70 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.55. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.81 and a 52 week high of $60.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 287.03, a PEG ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 2.82.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.21). BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 4.87% and a negative return on equity of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $33.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on BLFS shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BioLife Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.13.

In related news, CEO Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.72, for a total transaction of $627,145.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Marcus Schulz sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $92,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 212,372 shares of company stock worth $8,529,541 over the last ninety days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS).

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.