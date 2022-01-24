BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) Holdings Raised by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,344 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,074 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BTAI. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 6.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 26.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 19.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 104,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after buying an additional 17,271 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 111.1% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 6,211 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 99.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 8,894 shares during the period. 45.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BTAI stock opened at $16.68 on Monday. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.18 and a fifty-two week high of $67.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.28. The firm has a market cap of $466.71 million, a P/E ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 0.97.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.12. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.07) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BTAI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered BioXcel Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BioXcel Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.33.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on drug development. The firm’s two clinical development programs are BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders, and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for treatment of a rare form of prostate cancer and for treatment of pancreatic cancer.

