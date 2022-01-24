Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Price Target Cut to C$10.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BIREF. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$8.00 to C$8.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$6.25 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of Birchcliff Energy to a buy rating and set a C$9.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$8.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.10.

OTCMKTS BIREF opened at $4.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42 and a beta of -0.13. Birchcliff Energy has a 52-week low of $1.58 and a 52-week high of $6.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0078 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Birchcliff Energy’s payout ratio is 11.54%.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of petroleum and natural gas reserves. Its properties include Peace River Arch and Montney/Doig Resource Play. The company was founded by Myles R. Bosman, Gordon W. Cameron, Bruno P. Geremia, Laurence A. Shaw, Werner A.

