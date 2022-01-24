Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Given a C$13.50 Price Target at Raymond James

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) has been given a C$13.50 price objective by equities researchers at Raymond James in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “na” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 46.74% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$11.75 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.29.

Shares of BDT stock traded down C$0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$9.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,405. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.62. Bird Construction has a 12-month low of C$8.10 and a 12-month high of C$10.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.95. The firm has a market capitalization of C$493.99 million and a PE ratio of 9.11.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$621.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$633.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bird Construction will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bird Construction Company Profile

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

