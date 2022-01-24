BitDAO (BIT) Hits Market Capitalization of $925.64 Million

BitDAO (CURRENCY:BIT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. BitDAO has a total market capitalization of $925.64 million and approximately $71.74 million worth of BitDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BitDAO has traded 20% lower against the dollar. One BitDAO coin can now be purchased for $1.58 or 0.00004438 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002813 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.95 or 0.00050451 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,453.87 or 0.06897853 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.18 or 0.00059543 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35,587.37 or 1.00036625 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00007245 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003395 BTC.

About BitDAO

BitDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 586,278,943 coins. BitDAO’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitDAO is https://reddit.com/r/BitDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “BitRewards is a blockchain loyalty platform and ecosystem that enables retailers to reward their customers' purchases, friends' invited and other configurable actions with crypto-currency. BIT is the ERC20 token used for rewards within the BitRewards platform. “

Buying and Selling BitDAO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

