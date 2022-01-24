BitSend (BSD) Market Capitalization Tops $51,471.51

BitSend (CURRENCY:BSD) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. One BitSend coin can now be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. BitSend has a market capitalization of $51,471.51 and approximately $1.00 worth of BitSend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BitSend has traded down 23.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BitSend alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $87.59 or 0.00245469 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00014673 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005975 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000856 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002217 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00008703 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000027 BTC.

BitSend Coin Profile

BitSend (CRYPTO:BSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BitSend’s total supply is 32,054,587 coins. BitSend’s official website is bitsend.cc . BitSend’s official Twitter account is @Bit_send and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitSend is Pow/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency with a 100 years mining period. Users can earn rewards by running a masternode or mining with computational power. BitSend uses the X11 hashing algorithm, which allows features like Darksend and InstantX. Darksend allows users to send BSEND anonymously and InstantX reduces confirmation period. Bitsend is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Click here for Masternode stats. The official BitSend ticker is “BSD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BSEND” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling BitSend

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitSend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitSend should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitSend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitSend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitSend and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.