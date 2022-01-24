BlackRock Inc. Decreases Stake in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,990,202 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 113,743 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Cathay General Bancorp worth $372,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 780.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,585 shares of the bank’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Kim R. Bingham sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total value of $128,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

NASDAQ:CATY opened at $43.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52-week low of $33.44 and a 52-week high of $46.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.01.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 41.32%. The business had revenue of $164.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This is an increase from Cathay General Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 36.66%.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

