BlackRock Inc. Has $369.28 Million Stake in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,187,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,001 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.08% of Lancaster Colony worth $369,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 76,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,804,000 after purchasing an additional 16,229 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Lancaster Colony in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,652,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Lancaster Colony in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $716,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Lancaster Colony by 1,143.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in Lancaster Colony by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 185,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,357,000 after buying an additional 43,661 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Alan F. Harris acquired 3,195 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $156.37 per share, for a total transaction of $499,602.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on LANC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Lancaster Colony from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Benchmark started coverage on Lancaster Colony in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LANC opened at $162.09 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.88 and a beta of 0.23. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 12 month low of $145.79 and a 12 month high of $201.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.98.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $392.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.80 million. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This is a boost from Lancaster Colony’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Lancaster Colony’s payout ratio is currently 64.91%.

About Lancaster Colony

Lancaster Colony Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty food products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Foodservice. The Retail and Foodservices segments focuses in the manufacture and selling of frozen breads, refrigerated dressings and dips and shelf-stable dressings and croutons under the brand name New York BRAND Bakery, Sister Schubert’s, Marzetti Frozen Pasta and Flatout.

