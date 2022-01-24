BlackRock Inc. Has $377.14 Million Holdings in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,056,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 779,939 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Assured Guaranty worth $377,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Assured Guaranty by 13.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Assured Guaranty by 7.1% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Assured Guaranty by 59.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Assured Guaranty in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Assured Guaranty by 1.4% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 54,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director G Lawrence Buhl sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.21, for a total transaction of $1,084,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Assured Guaranty stock opened at $51.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 1.24. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 12 month low of $35.31 and a 12 month high of $56.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.09.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.39). Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 28.36% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The firm had revenue of $212.00 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.36%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AGO. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Assured Guaranty from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded Assured Guaranty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

About Assured Guaranty

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of credit protection product to the U.S. and international public finance, and structured finance markets through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The Insurance segment consists of the company’s domestic and foreign insurance subsidiaries and their wholly-owned subsidiaries that provide credit protection products to the U.S.

