BlackRock Inc. Increases Stake in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,753,195 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,850 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $347,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 662,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 457,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,844,000 after acquiring an additional 21,347 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 79,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,093,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, RE Advisers Corp raised its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on CHH. Loop Capital lowered Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Choice Hotels International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Choice Hotels International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.43.

NYSE CHH opened at $139.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $148.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.82. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.11 and a 1-year high of $157.46.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $323.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.99 million. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 258.96% and a net margin of 23.80%. Choice Hotels International’s revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were given a $0.2375 dividend. This is an increase from Choice Hotels International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is currently 22.89%.

Choice Hotels International Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office building owned by the company.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH).

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.