BlackRock Inc. Reduces Position in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV)

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in shares of ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,935,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,691 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.14% of ModivCare worth $351,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MODV. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in ModivCare in the second quarter valued at $39,097,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in ModivCare by 87.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 319,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,334,000 after purchasing an additional 149,409 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in ModivCare by 19.7% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 460,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,234,000 after purchasing an additional 75,847 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ModivCare in the third quarter valued at $7,564,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in ModivCare by 128.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,207,000 after purchasing an additional 40,383 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MODV shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ModivCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of ModivCare from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of ModivCare in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of ModivCare stock opened at $115.12 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $139.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.60. ModivCare Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.10 and a fifty-two week high of $211.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $493.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.45 million. ModivCare had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 23.04%. The company’s revenue was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ModivCare Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ModivCare

ModivCare, Inc provides technology-enabled services, which offers integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Matrix Investment, and Personal Care. The NEMT segment operates under the brands ModivCare Solutions, LLC, and Circulation and includes the Company’s activities for executive, accounting, finance, internal audit, tax, legal, certain strategic and development functions and the Company’s insurance captive.

