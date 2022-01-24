BlackRock Inc. Sells 47,327 Shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 1.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,472,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 47,327 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in SYNNEX were worth $361,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 10.5% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 109,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,356,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Community Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SYNNEX by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in SYNNEX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $334,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SYNNEX by 875.5% during the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in SYNNEX by 599.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 55,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,807,000 after purchasing an additional 47,917 shares during the last quarter. 86.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SYNNEX alerts:

In related news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total transaction of $59,521.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.82, for a total value of $138,866.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,205 shares of company stock worth $444,610 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SNX shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on SYNNEX from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on SYNNEX from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Cross Research raised SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Northcoast Research started coverage on SYNNEX in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.00.

SYNNEX stock opened at $104.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.25. SYNNEX Co. has a 52 week low of $80.36 and a 52 week high of $130.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.03 and a 200-day moving average of $113.60.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The business services provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.18. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 1.25%. The company had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.21 EPS. SYNNEX’s revenue was up 110.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that SYNNEX Co. will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. This is a positive change from SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. SYNNEX’s payout ratio is currently 18.40%.

SYNNEX Company Profile

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

Featured Article: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX).

Receive News & Ratings for SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.