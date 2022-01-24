BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFL) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $13.31

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFL)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.31 and last traded at $13.31, with a volume of 200 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.45.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.64.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.0485 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MFL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund by 6.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,014 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 15,713 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 4,066 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $379,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $397,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 28,740 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFL)

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund operates as closed end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and to provide shareholders with the opportunity to own shares the value of which is exempt from Florida intangible personal property tax.

