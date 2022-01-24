BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFL) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $13.31

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFL)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.31 and last traded at $13.31, with a volume of 200 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.45.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.64.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.0485 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.
About BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFL)
BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund operates as closed end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and to provide shareholders with the opportunity to own shares the value of which is exempt from Florida intangible personal property tax.
