BlackRock MuniVest Fund (NYSE:MVF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $8.85

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.85 and last traded at $8.88, with a volume of 721 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.97.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.44.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.0335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 14.1% in the second quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 3.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 422,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after acquiring an additional 14,549 shares in the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 1.2% during the second quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 869,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,360,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 15.7% during the third quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 52,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Company Profile (NYSE:MVF)

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc operates as closed end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. The trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

