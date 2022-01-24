BlackRock MuniVest Fund (NYSE:MVF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $8.85

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.85 and last traded at $8.88, with a volume of 721 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.97.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.44.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.0335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%.
BlackRock MuniVest Fund Company Profile (NYSE:MVF)
BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc operates as closed end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. The trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.
