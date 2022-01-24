Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on January 31st (NASDAQ:BWCAU)

Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I’s (NASDAQ:BWCAU) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, January 31st. Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I had issued 20,000,000 shares in its public offering on August 4th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I stock opened at $9.83 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.94. Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I has a twelve month low of $8.55 and a twelve month high of $10.75.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I in the third quarter worth about $199,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I in the third quarter worth about $688,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I in the third quarter worth about $1,501,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I in the third quarter worth about $1,978,000.

