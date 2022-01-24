Blueshift Asset Management LLC Buys 8,689 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 35.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,347 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,689 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $6,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Cigna by 105.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,271,781 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,907,854,000 after acquiring an additional 4,755,382 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in Cigna in the second quarter worth approximately $247,785,000. Boston Partners raised its position in Cigna by 26.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,939,658 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $788,769,000 after acquiring an additional 832,024 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cigna by 2.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,524,859 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,909,697,000 after acquiring an additional 786,502 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Cigna by 101.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 854,346 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $202,541,000 after acquiring an additional 429,443 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Everett Neville sold 175 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Seaport Research Partners started coverage on shares of Cigna in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cigna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $267.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Cigna in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.83.

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $236.25 on Monday. Cigna Co. has a 52 week low of $191.74 and a 52 week high of $272.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.50. Cigna had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $44.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 20.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.81%.

About Cigna

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

