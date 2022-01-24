Blueshift Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) by 394.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 167,004 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 133,250 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $5,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $477,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 10,803 shares in the last quarter. 58.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on ACI shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup lowered shares of Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

Albertsons Companies stock opened at $28.28 on Monday. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.97 and a 52 week high of $37.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of -0.20.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 11th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $16.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.04 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 92.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.74%.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

