Blueshift Asset Management LLC Invests $4.78 Million in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 37,412 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,780,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,107 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 1,812 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Seeyond increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 17,750 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on TMUS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of T-Mobile US to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. Raymond James raised shares of T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Redburn Partners cut shares of T-Mobile US from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.57.

TMUS stock opened at $101.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $126.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.06, a P/E/G ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.85. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.51 and a 52 week high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 6.15%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

