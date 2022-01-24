Blueshift Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 26,638 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 55.8% in the third quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 31,533 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,742,000 after acquiring an additional 11,297 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 77.2% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 197,596 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,982,000 after buying an additional 86,073 shares in the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 64.9% in the third quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 2,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.1% in the third quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 52,724 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,601,000 after buying an additional 2,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.0% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 37,639 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,857,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $201.95 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.13. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.76 and a twelve month high of $220.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $208.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The firm had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.99%.

A number of research firms recently commented on UPS. Evercore ISI began coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Exane BNP Paribas raised United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $253.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.07.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

