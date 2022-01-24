Blueshift Asset Management LLC Purchases 29,693 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 4,118.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,414 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,693 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $9,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ROKU. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Roku in the 2nd quarter worth about $580,380,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Roku by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,406,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,320,722,000 after buying an additional 483,373 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Roku by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,122,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,082,000 after purchasing an additional 450,985 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Roku by 97,797.7% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 293,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,685,000 after purchasing an additional 293,393 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Roku by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,899,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,627,842,000 after purchasing an additional 279,159 shares during the period. 60.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on ROKU shares. Cleveland Research started coverage on shares of Roku in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $389.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Roku from $350.00 to $305.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Roku from $440.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Roku from $480.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Roku from $550.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The company was not immune to the broader Ad Tech industry multiple compression this year amid chip shortages, supply chain headwinds, fear of rising interest rates, and pandemic related cautiousness, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Martin adds however that she remains positive on Roku stock as a pure-play way to invest in growth of the U.S. over-the-top and connected-TV ecosystems, with an advertising addressable market in the U.S. from traditional linear TV advertising revenue reported in 2021 estimated at $60B. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.69.

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU opened at $152.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Roku, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.53 and a 12 month high of $490.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $304.20. The stock has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.94, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.71.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.42. Roku had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $679.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.70, for a total value of $26,749,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.78, for a total transaction of $21,902,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 501,541 shares of company stock valued at $118,064,323. Company insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

