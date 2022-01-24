Blueshift Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 26.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,430 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 11,560 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $5,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Five Below during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 71.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Five Below by 105.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Five Below in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Five Below by 1,875.0% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

FIVE opened at $159.07 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $194.41 and its 200-day moving average is $196.14. Five Below, Inc. has a 52-week low of $156.52 and a 52-week high of $237.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.29.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $607.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.48 million. Five Below had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FIVE. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Five Below from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Five Below from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised Five Below from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Five Below in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $214.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.00.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

