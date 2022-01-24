Blueshift Asset Management LLC Sells 8,419 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,085 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 8,419 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $7,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,125,077 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,034,153,000 after buying an additional 657,340 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,703,111 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,629,644,000 after buying an additional 103,215 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,591,945 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,172,153,000 after buying an additional 88,975 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,277,395 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,999,292,000 after buying an additional 86,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,510,696 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,929,303,000 after buying an additional 156,160 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Argus lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $760.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $796.00 to $807.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $770.00 to $657.00 in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $585.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $711.67.

In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 66 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $695.31, for a total value of $45,890.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $676.98, for a total transaction of $1,202,993.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,655 shares of company stock worth $15,161,081. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $507.74 on Monday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $448.27 and a 1 year high of $707.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $619.42 and its 200 day moving average is $625.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 465.82, a P/E/G ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.01.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 9.31%. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

