Bokf Na Invests $1.03 Million in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Bokf Na acquired a new position in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the first quarter worth $30,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the second quarter worth $48,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the third quarter worth $51,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the third quarter worth $62,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 519.1% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MAIN. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.40.

MAIN opened at $42.41 on Monday. Main Street Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.32 and a fifty-two week high of $47.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.44.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.08. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 117.18% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $76.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.60%.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.