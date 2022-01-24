Bokf Na Invests $849,000 in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Bokf Na bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,688 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 2.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,264 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 532,402 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,000,000 after buying an additional 5,527 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 32.2% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,480 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,684,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.6% in the third quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,576 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Cito Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the third quarter valued at about $293,000. 86.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $255,977.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LNG opened at $104.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.86. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.26 and a 1 year high of $115.73. The stock has a market cap of $26.51 billion, a PE ratio of -21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.43.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported ($4.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($5.55). Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 46.71% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.84) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 119.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $104.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

