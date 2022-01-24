Bokf Na Invests $886,000 in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Bokf Na bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 36,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $886,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,624,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 2,037.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 6,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 6,091 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 494.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 166,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after buying an additional 138,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 250,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,145,000 after buying an additional 3,722 shares during the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CenterPoint Energy news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 16,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $448,115.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CNP shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CenterPoint Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.60.

Shares of NYSE:CNP opened at $27.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.33. The company has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.97. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.31 and a fifty-two week high of $28.36.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 44.74%.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

